Wade suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Friday's 125-120 preseason loss to the Celtics and did not return, per Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com. He had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one steal over 13 minutes.

Head coach Nick Nurse wasn't overly concerned but chose to keep Wade off the floor for the remainder of the contest. The 29-year-old, who signed with the 76ers in the offseason, can be considered questionable ahead of the team's Opening Night meeting with the Knicks. If Wade can't suit up Tuesday, Justin Edwards, Jabari Walker and Dominick Barlow (back) would be candidates for increased minutes.