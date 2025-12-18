Mitchell generated 32 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists and one rebound across 33 minutes of Wednesday's 127-111 loss to the Bulls.

Mitchell was held to 17 points on 6-of-24 shooting his last time out, including going 1-of-11 from beyond the arc. He rebounded Wednesday, delivering 32 points on more efficient shooting. Mitchell is one of four players across the league currently averaging more than 30 points per game, and he's chipping in averages of 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest as well.