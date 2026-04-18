Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drops 32 points in Game 1 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell supplied 32 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 126-113 Game 1 win over the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.
Mitchell turned in an efficient performance en route to a game-high 32 points, scoring 11 in the third quarter to give the Cavaliers a 21-point lead heading into the fourth. The star guard also tied the game-high mark in steals and was one of three Cleveland players to tally two swipes. Mitchell has reached the 30-point threshold in each of his last three appearances and will look to power the Cavaliers to another home win in Game 2 on Monday.
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