Mitchell finished Saturday's 119-105 win over Orlando with 36 points (15-30 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 38 minutes.

Mitchell got off to a slow start in this one, as he missed a lot of shots he traditionally makes through the first half of play, but he came alive after halftime and scored 27 of his 36 points during the final two frames. This was Mitchell's 20th game of the season with 30-plus points, and he ranks inside the top-10 in scoring this year, averaging 29.1 points per contest.