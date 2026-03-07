Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (groin) is probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
After missing the past four games for Cleveland, Mitchell is trending towards a return to action. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it will be interesting to see how the Cavaliers handle his minutes.
