Mobley chipped in 24 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 117-101 loss to Atlanta.

Mobley finished Friday's game with a team-high 12 rebounds (including four offensive boards) and was the Cavs' second-leading scorer behind Darius Garland (29). Mobley has logged a double-double in five of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 19.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals over 32.7 minutes per game.