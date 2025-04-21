Mobley supplied nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 win over Miami in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cleveland's backcourt dominated this game, while Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined to score 21 points. Mobley is coming off a terrific regular season, appearing in 72 games with averages of 18.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers on 55.6 percent shooting from the field.