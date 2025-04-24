Mobley closed Wednesday's 121-112 win over the Heat in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes.

Not only was Mobley dominant on the offensive end, but he helped limit Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware to a combined 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Mobley is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists with the Cavaliers holding a 2-0 series lead.