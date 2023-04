Okoro (knee) is questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against New York on Saturday, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Okoro missed the final six games of the regular season due to a sore left knee, and he was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. He's considered day-to-day ahead of the playoffs, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up for Game 1. If he's held out, he'll have a few days to recover before Game 2 on Tuesday.