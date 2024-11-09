Allen registered 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's 136-117 win over the Warriors.

It was a dominant victory for the undefeated Cavaliers on Friday, and despite leading by 41 points at halftime, Allen was able to play long enough to log his fourth-straight double-double and his seventh of the regular season. Allen is averaging 11.9 rebounds per game -- sixth-most in the NBA -- along with 14.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks over 30.5 minutes.