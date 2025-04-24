Allen closed Wednesday's 121-112 win over Miami in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

Allen put in the work in the frontcourt during Game 2, coming one point and two rebounds shy of a double-double. The Cavaliers now have a commanding 2-0 series lead, as the series shifts to Miami for the next two games.