Allen closed Monday's 116-114 victory over the Bucks with 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes.

Allen stuffed the stat sheet while racking up a team-high 15 rebounds and a season-high six assists. The big man was active on both ends of the floor while posting his fifth double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. Allen has been extremely efficient through eight regular-season games, during which he has shot 68.6 percent from the field. The 26-year-old has also averaged a double-double with 15.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals across 30.0 minutes per game.