Tyson (concussion) tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes Friday in the Cavaliers' 120-109 win over the Pacers.

After making a recovery from a concussion that had kept him out each of Cleveland's past five games, Tyson cracked the starting five for the eighth time in 12 appearances on the season and came through with an efficient, all-around line to satisfy those that activated him or streamed him into fantasy lineups. Tyson is the most likely candidate to move to the bench if center Jarrett Allen (finger) is able to play Sunday against the Clippers after sitting out Friday, but the second-year wing should still be in line for a meaningful role on the second unit when Cleveland is at full strength. After seeing scarce playing time as a rookie, Tyson has shown excellent growth in Year 2 with averages of 11.3 points (on 51.5 percent shooting from the field), 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 25.9 minutes per contest.