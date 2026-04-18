Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Not starting Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors.
Tyson started each of Cleveland's final two regular-season games due to multiple key contributors being sidelined, but he'll retreat to the second unit for the start of the playoffs. The second-year forward averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 23.2 minutes per contest in 24 regular-season outings off the bench.
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