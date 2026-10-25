Tyson tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-0 FT), a rebound, four assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 125-121 win over the Nets.

Tyson bounced back from his three-point performance against Philadelphia in the regular-season opener Thursday, making three triples while contributing four assists in a reserve role this time around. With Cleveland featuring several established offensive options, Tyson may struggle to deliver consistent fantasy value unless his workload increases, as he's played under 25 minutes off the bench in his first two appearances this season.