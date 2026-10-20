The Cavaliers have exercised Tyson's fourth-year rookie-scale team option for the 2027-28 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Tyson enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign in 2025-26, averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 26.9 minutes across 66 regular-season appearances (42 starts). The 23-year-old wing shot an impressive 44.6 percent from three-point range, the fourth-best mark in the NBA, and recorded eight games with at least 20 points, including a career-high 39 against Philadelphia on Jan. 16. Tyson's emergence as a reliable perimeter threat should keep him firmly in Cleveland's rotation entering his third season.