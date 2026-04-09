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Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Iffy for Friday
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RotoWire Staff
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Tyson is questionable for Friday's game versus Atlanta due to a left toe bone bruise.
Tyson is trying to end a 10-game absence and tune himself up ahead of the postseason. If the forward cannot get the green light, more playing time on the wing will be available for Max Strus and Dean Wade.