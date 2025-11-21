Tyson (concussion) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of SI.comreports.

Cleveland is deploying a smaller starting lineup in the absence of Jarrett Allen (finger). Friday is set to be the eighth start of the year for Tyson, who has averaged 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 26.7 minutes per contest through seven games as a starter this season. Tyson is returning from a five-game absence after passing the concussion protocol.