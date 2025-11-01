Tyson ended with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and three blocks over 33 minutes during Friday's 112-101 loss to the Raptors.

With Sam Merrill (hip) sidelined, Tyson got the starting nod for a second consecutive game. The second-year swingman finished as the team's third-leading scorer and was one of three Cleveland players to reach double figures. He also led all players in blocks. After recording single-digit points in each of the Cavaliers' first four games, Tyson has scored at least 18 in back-to-back outings. He's averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes per contest across six regular-season outings (four starts).