The Cavaliers' acquisition of Peyton Watson adds another high-upside wing to a rotation that already includes Tyson, creating additional competition for minutes on the perimeter.

Watson's four-year, $88 million contract suggests Cleveland views him as a significant part of its long-term core, and his defensive versatility should give him a clear path to playing time. Tyson should remain in the rotation, but Watson's arrival lowers his ceiling and could make it more difficult for Tyson to earn a substantial increase in minutes.