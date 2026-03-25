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Strus has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to left foot injury management.

Strus will sit out the second half of Cleveland's back-to-back set after posting 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 136-131 win over the Magic. That was his first double-digit outing since dropping 24 points during his season debut against Dallas on March 15. In his absence, Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis are candidates for increased roles.

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