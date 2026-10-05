Strus has been diagnosed with a partially torn plantar fascia in his right foot and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Plantar fascia injuries can be tricky to recover from, with the only remedy typically being prolonged rest, so don't be surprised if Strus' absence extends well beyond this initial four-week window. With Strus now set to miss at least the first few weeks of the season, and Bradley Beal (knee) uncertain for opening night, Keaton Wagler could be thrust into the first unit sooner than expected.