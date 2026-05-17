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Cavaliers' Max Strus: Starting Game 7
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RotoWire Staff
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Strus will start Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons.
Strus will get the starting nod over Dean Wade in Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup. Strus has averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per contest over six second-round appearances.