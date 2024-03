Strus (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Strus hasn't played since March 3 and will miss a ninth straight game Wednesday. The Cavaliers' injury report continues to grow, with Donovan Mitchell (nose) the latest addition, so Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang, Sam Merrill and Marcus Morris are candidates for solid roles behind Darius Garland.