Merrill (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Merrill didn't play Thursday against the Thunder, but he's healthy enough to suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Merrill will play for the first time since Dec. 31, when he logged eight minutes off the bench in a win over the Mavericks.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Not playing Sunday vs. Hornets•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Questionable vs. Hornets•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Ruled out against Dallas•