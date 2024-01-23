Merrill produced 26 points (8-13 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 126-99 victory over the Magic.

All of Merrill's field goal attempts came from behind the arc, and he was responsible for eight of the Cav's 20 three pointers in Monday's win. It's the second time he's hit eight threes in a game, with the last occurrence taking place Dec. 20 against the Jazz. Merrill has been a high-volume three point shooter lately, and his 9.4 three-point attempts per game in January ranks him sixth in the NBA in that span.