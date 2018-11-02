Celtics' Al Horford: Solid complementary effort in win

Horford managed 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in the Celtics' 117-113 win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Horford's efforts served as an ideal complement to those of Kyrie Irving, who led the Celtics with 28 points. The big man bounced back from a pair of more subdued offensive performances in his prior two games, when he'd averaged just 7.5 points and 9.5 shots per contest. Horford remains a relatively reliable bet for solid scoring and rebounding totals each night, and his impressive work as a facilitator Thursday was certainly an added bonus for fantasy owners.