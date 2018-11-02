Celtics' Al Horford: Solid complementary effort in win
Horford managed 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in the Celtics' 117-113 win over the Bucks on Thursday.
Horford's efforts served as an ideal complement to those of Kyrie Irving, who led the Celtics with 28 points. The big man bounced back from a pair of more subdued offensive performances in his prior two games, when he'd averaged just 7.5 points and 9.5 shots per contest. Horford remains a relatively reliable bet for solid scoring and rebounding totals each night, and his impressive work as a facilitator Thursday was certainly an added bonus for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Close to double-double Thursday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Struggles with shot in loss to Magic•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Just misses triple-double in loss to Raps•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Smacks five blocks in opening night win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Starts at center in preseason loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Rejoins practice, will play Tuesday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...