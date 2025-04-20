Scheierman will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Scheierman started two of the last three regular-season games for Boston, with a 15-point performance in one of those contests. However, he'll revert back to the second unit for Sunday's game against Orlando.
