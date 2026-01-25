Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Headed back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Chicago, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Scheierman made a spot start in place of Derrick White (rest), but he'll slide back to the second unit Saturday. Scheierman should still play in the neighborhood of 15 minutes against Chicago.
