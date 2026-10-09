Scheierman posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

The Celtics decided to start a reserve squad for this game and Scheierman made the most of the opportunity, ending as one of four starters with at least 15 points and connecting on a team-high four triples. Scheierman's outside shooting could help him compete for consistent minutes on the wing ahead of the start of the regular season, and he's in the mix for the starting shooting guard role with Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez and Peyton Pritchard.