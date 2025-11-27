Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Pops for 13 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman amassed 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 117-114 win over Detroit.
Scheierman tallied double-digit points for just the second time this season, while also logging a season-high 30 minutes. While this was an encouraging performance, it was likely a mere anomaly, seeing as though he had played more than 15 minutes only once in his previous six outings. At best, he should be viewed as a conditional streaming option, if and when the schedule calls for it.
