Scheierman is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Scheierman will step into the starting lineup with Derrick White (rest) sidelined. The Creighton product will make his third start of the season, having averaged 5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in 26.0 minutes across his previous two starts, both of which came earlier in January.