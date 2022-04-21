Theis provided 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 win over Brooklyn.

After a poor shooting night in Game 1, Theis bounced back with an efficient performance Wednesday en route to his seventh double-digit scoring outing over his last nine games. During that stretch, the German big man has averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27.8 minutes per game. As long as Robert Williams (knee) remains sidelined, Theis figures to be an important piece of Boston's rotation.