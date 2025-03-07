Peterson is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
The Celtics will rest most of their regulars Thursday, except Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, meaning Peterson will get a spot start here in what'll be the first start of his NBA career. He isn't expected to see a significant role despite the starting role, though, so his fantasy prospects shouldn't improve dramatically.
