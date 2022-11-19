Williams registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over the Pelicans.
Williams posted another double-digit outing in Friday's win, doing so for the fourth time in the last five contests. Williams has recorded 10 or more points with five or more rebounds in five games this season.
