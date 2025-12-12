Brown finished with 30 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to the Bucks.

Brown certainly did his part during Thursday's matchup, but the Celtics went cold in the second half, spoiling a fourth straight game of 30 or more points from the star forward. The 29-year-old has put together quite an impressive start to December, now averaging 33.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first four appearances of the month.