Brown racked up 30 points (11-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five turnovers across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 win over the Pacers.

This was Brown's seventh double-double of the season, and his second straight 30-point double-double. Brown has been hot in January, scoring 30.8 points per game on 44.2 percent shooting from the field and 83.6 percent at the stripe to go with 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 triples per contest.