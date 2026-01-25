Brown generated 33 points (14-28 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes of Saturday's 114-111 loss to Chicago.

While Brown's stat line certainly isn't disappointing, it did snap a streak of three-consecutive games with a double-double. The standout wing has now scored 30 or more points in 15 of 22 games since the start of December, averaging 31.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists during that stretch. His 31.1 points per game trail only Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in that span.