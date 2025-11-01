Brown racked up 32 points (13-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and five turnovers in 32 minutes during Friday's 109-108 victory over the 76ers.

Brown was hot from the jump in this one, as he dropped in 16 of his 32 points over a five-minute stretch in the first quarter, and he got whatever he wanted all game long. After a 0-3 start to the season for Boston, they've now rallied off three straight wins to bring their record back to .500. They'll look to keep it going Saturday against the Rockets.