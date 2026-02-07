Brown recorded 29 points (11-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes during Boston's 98-96 win over Miami on Friday.

Brown committed a game-high seven turnovers and was inefficient from both three-point range and the charity stripe. However, that doesn't take into account the fact that he was the lone Celtic to produce offensively during the first half, including 15 points in the second quarter, as none of his teammates scored more than five points over the first two frames of Friday's contest. Brown has missed two of the Celtics' last five games while working through lingering hamstring and knee injuries, but the All-Star starter continues to produce despite those setbacks. He has scored at least 20 points in 14 consecutive games, and over that span he has averaged 29.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.2 threes and 0.9 steals over 35.3 minutes per game.