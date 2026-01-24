Brown is probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to left hamstring tightness, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The probable tag suggests Brown could suit up anyway, but it wouldn't be shocking if he doesn't after he has some kind of minutes restriction after playing 46 minutes against the Nets on Friday. Not having Brown would be a huge blow for the Celtics, as the star forward is having a career-best season in 2025-26 while posting averages of 30.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.5 steals per game in January alone.