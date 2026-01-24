Brown posted 27 points (9-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal across 46 minutes in Friday's 130-126 double-overtime win over the Nets.

Brown delivered a lackluster shooting performance in the win, though he still finished with his second triple-double of the campaign. The star forward led all players in assists and rebounds, with his 12 dimes representing a regular-season career high, as he took on increased playmaking duties with Derrick White (rest) sidelined. Brown has recorded two double-doubles and a triple-double in his last three games, averaging 29.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 39.7 minutes per contest during that stretch.