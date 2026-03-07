Brown had 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 120-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Brown put together a relatively efficient performance in this one, leading the Celtics in scoring while extending his streak of 20-plus-point outings to 23. The star forward also tied the game-high marks in steals and assists, dishing out at least seven dimes for a fourth straight game. While Brown's usage may take a slight hit due to Jayson Tatum returning to action, the former should still operate as Boston's top option on the offensive end as Tatum is eased back into action.