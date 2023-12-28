Tatum (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum was questionable for Thursday's matchup due to left ankle injury management but participated in the team's morning shootaround. Although Boston is playing a struggling opponent in the Pistons, Tatum will be able to suit up for the first half of a back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 36.4 minutes per game.