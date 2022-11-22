Tatum is questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas due to a left ankle sprain.

It's unclear when Tatum suffered the injury, but the superstar forward may miss his first game of the season due to an ankle issue. If he's sidelined, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White would be the most likely candidates to enter the starting lineup, while Jaylen Brown would step up as the team's go-to playmaker.

