Tatum is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 7 against the 76ers due to left knee stiffness, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tatum briefly went to the locker room during the second half of Game 6 on Thursday, and while he was cleared to return, his status for Saturday's elimination game is now up in the air. The superstar forward has given the Celtics a huge boost since his return in early March, and across the first six games of the series against the Sixers he has averaged 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 3.2 threes and 1.2 steals over 36.3 minutes per contest. If Tatum is unable to play or is limited by his knee issue, then the Celtics will turn to Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh to pick up the load.