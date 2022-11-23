Tatum (ankle) will play without a minutes limit Wednesday against the Mavericks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Tatum will avoid missing his first game of the season Wednesday. This month, he's averaging 29.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 blocks in 37.8 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sets season high in dimes•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts season-low 19 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Second straight double-double•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Explodes for 43 points Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Remains locked in•