Tatum (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Tatum returned to action Wednesday against Milwaukee but continues to deal with a right ankle impingement ahead of Friday's matchup. He didn't appear to be limited against the Bucks, posting 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 39 minutes.
