Davison posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks over 26 minutes of Wednesday's 95-90 win over the Lakers during Summer League.

Davison collected another double-double, this time doing it in points and rebounds instead of points and assists. The guard did a little bit of everything for Boston in the win, earning a 6:1 AST:TO and four steals/blocks across 26 minutes. Davison should continue to be a top option for the Celtics' Summer League squad.