Davison tallied 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, 16 assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes Tuesday against Grand Rapids.

Davison matched his 16 points with 16 assists, which marks his best mark of the regular season. He's averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.0 steals through seven contests.